Netanyahu: We may not meet the deadline to form a government

Coalition negotiations are proving to be a great challenge, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a Likud faction meeting Tuesday, the day of the Knesset’s inauguration.



“We’re in the middle of forming [the government],” Netanyahu said. “It’s not a simple job and there are different aspects - giving out portfolios, control over the state budget and many other challenges.”

Netanyahu expressed hope that the government will be formed by the May 15 deadline to do so, but said he may have to ask for an extension. The absolute final deadline, by law, for Netanyahu to form a coalition is May 29.The prime minister told Likud MKs they should begin work in the Knesset even before there is a coalition and said he will meet with all 35 of them in the coming days.“We’re working hard on the [haredi] enlistment law,” Netanyahu said, referring to one of the sticking points of coalition talks.Netanyahu’s remarks came after a report in Yisrael Hayom that he lamented his coalition potential partners are making outlandish demands.Earlier Tuesday, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman warned that there are “a lot of land mines” in the coalition talks, specifically in disagreements between his party and haredi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism, whose aims are mostly supported by the religious-Zionist Union of Right-Wing Parties.“On religion and state, I want to make it clear,” Liberman said. “We are for a Jewish State and we are against a halachic state,” meaning, a state governed by Jewish religious law.As for haredi enlistment in the IDF, Liberman reiterated his demand that the bill he proposed in his capacity as defense minister, which passed a first reading in the Knesset last year, be supported unchanged by any coalition he would join. He said Shas and UTJ “can live with” the bill.“I know the religious parties have 22 seats and we have five...To take advantage of the situation in the Knesset for forceful, unilateral action is not acceptable,” Liberman added.The Yisrael Beytenu chairman also said he opposes the use of DNA tests to determine Jewish status, which he called “an invasive, dramatic tool that rabbinic courts cannot use, with all due respect.”Shas and UTJ “want to harm the status quo. We want to keep the status quo” on religion and state, Liberman insisted.“As long as we don’t have agreements on matters of principle, we will not negotiate about portfolios,” he added.During the Likud faction meeting, the party voted unanimously to support Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein as the party’s candidate for the role of Speaker, which would be his third consecutive term in the role. The vote in the plenum is set to take place later Tuesday.

