Netanyahu: World must sanction Iran if it enriches more uranium than allowed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Knesset ahead of the vote on whether it will disperse, May 29.
If Iran fulfills its threat to breach curbs on its stock of low-enriched uranium, the international community should immediately clamp sanctions on the regime – the so called “snapback sanctions” spelled out in the 2015 nuclear agreement – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.
In any event, he added, “Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.”
Netanyahu's comments came at a memorial service for presidents and prime ministers held at Beit Hanassi, and followed by just a few hours Iran's announcement that it would produce more low-enriched uranium in 10 days unless Europe saves the nuclear deal that US President Donald Trump walked away from in 2015.
“Israel is standing on the same front with the United States, moderate Arab states, and with other countries in its opposition to Iranian aggression,” Netanyhau said.
The prime minister said that the Iranian announcement that it will enrich uranium beyond what was allowed under the agreement was no surprise, because when Israel smuggled out of Iran its secret nuclear archives in 2016, it became clear to all to what extent Tehran had lied to the international community about its nuclear program over the years.
US-Iran tensions are running especially high now following the attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week. The US blamed Iran for the attacks, something Tehran has denied.
Netanyahu also said that Israel is sterngtehing in an unprecedented fashion its ties with the Arab and Muslim worlds. “These countries understand more and more that Israel is not their enemy. On the contrary: Israel is a strong and stable ally, that wishes to ensure with them the future of the region,” he said.