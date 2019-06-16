Netanyahu: World needs to back U.S. in Gulf of Oman incident

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promises to do all he can to build a coalition in a press conference Monday 27.05.2019.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON / FLASH 90)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The international community should support the US in efforts to halt Iranian aggression in international waterways, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday, in his first comments about last week's developments in the Gulf of Oman.
“All peace seeking nations need to support the efforts of the United States and President Trump to stop this dangerous [Iranian] aggression and to ensure freedom of navigation in international waterways," he said.
His comments came at the ceremony on the Golan Heights to mark the naming of a future community there as “Ramat Trump,” after the US president.
Two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, in attacks that Washington said Iran was responsible for. The Iranians have denied any involvement.
Netanyahu's silence for four days on the matter – he generally is not reticent to speak out against Iran – was widely believed to be due to not wanting to be seen as somehow pushing the US into a military confrontation with Tehran.