Netanyahu accuses Blue and White MK of racism

Gantz says Netanyahu replaces defense ministers like socks

By GIL HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 8, 2020 18:51
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting, January 2020. (photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting, January 2020.
(photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted racial tensions on Friday when he accused a Blue and White MK of racism against immigrants from North African and Middle Eastern countries.
MK Yoaz Hendel said in an interview with Ha'aretz that "people came here from many countries, some with a mentality of a concert in Vienna and some came with a mentality of darbukas (Middle Eastern drums)."
Netanyahu retweeted a Likud statement on Twitter that said that Hendel should be ashamed of himself. The tweet compared Hendel to leftist artist and author Yair Garboz, who made news ahead of the 2015 election when he compared Likud voters  “primitives” who “bow down at the graves of the dead.”
Bayit Yehudi leader Rafi Peretz tweeted a picture of himself at a memorial ceremony for the late Sephardi rabbi the Baba Sali and wrote "I am proud to be part of the mentality of darbukot."
Shas MK Yaakov Margi said immigrants from North Africa and the Middle East brought with them a rich culture, science and medicine
Joint List leader Ayman Odeh accused Hendel of ignorance.
Hendel responded on Twitter that he was a victim of political spin.
"I am not ready to play that game," he wrote. "Israel has athousand colors and tones and that is good. The vision is ultimately one nation that is not divided into sects. I believe that one day it will happen. It is too bad that there are those who want to divide us to help their campaign."
Earlier, Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Twitter, claiming he has lost control over the security situation.
"The security situation over the last few days only serves to emphasize what everyone is already feeling: Netanyahu is losing control and acting irresponsibly," Gantz said. "He has turned the cabinet into a circus, he replaces defense ministers like they're socks and uses our foreign policy for his political campaign," he added. "Unlike him, I will manage Israel's security policy in a responsible manner and bring back Israel's deterrence factor."

Omri Ron contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud racism Blue and White
