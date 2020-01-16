Netanyahu after call with Putin: Optimistic about Naama Issachar release

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was optimistic about Naama Issachar’s released from prison, following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

The conversation "strengthened the prime minister's optimism that the matter of Naama Issachar's release is progressing towards a solution,” the Prime Minister’s Office statement read.

The leaders discussed the 26-year-old Israeli-American who is serving a seven-year prison sentence for alleged possession of 9.5 grams of cannabis, which she denies. The Russian authorities said they found the drugs in her luggage when she was on a stopover in Moscow en route from India to Israel.

Netanyahu and Putin also discussed "regional developments," the message said.

The Kremlin did not release a readout immediately after the call.

The prime minister officially requested that Putin pardon Issachar last month. Putin is set to attend the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem next week, and Netanyahu has been pushing for Issachar to be released by then.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu sent a letter to Issachar in his name and that of his wife, Sara, “from the depths of our hearts,” saying that he is “committed to bringing [her] home soon.”

“The citizens of the country are thinking of you,” Netanyahu wrote. “We will not abandon anyone to his or her fate, and the same goes for your case. The State of Israel and I are investing constant efforts to bring about your freedom.”