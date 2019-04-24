Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Netanyahu bodyguard seen carrying anti-drone rifle for the first time

Israeli media reported confusion at first as to the identity of the rifle since it has never been viewed being carried by one of Netanyahu’s guards before.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
April 24, 2019 08:30
Netanyahu bodyguard seen carrying anti-drone rifle

Netanyahu bodyguard seen carrying anti-drone rifle. (photo credit: screenshot)

 
 On Monday, the prime minister was see in Caesarea with his security entourage. But this time, according to a report Tuesday by the Hebrew website Mako, one of his guards was sporting a new weapon. It turned out to be a Chinese anti-drone rifle. 

The weapon, which is only visible for a few moments in a video that Mako shared, is a large, black, rifle-like weapon with an abnormally wide rectangular barrel.
Israeli media reported confusion at first as to the identity of the rifle since it has never been viewed being carried by one of Netanyahu’s guards before. However, reports indicated that it is a logical choice, as Chinese-made drones are popular in the Middle East and thus could constitute a likely threat.


Watch the video:


