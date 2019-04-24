Netanyahu bodyguard seen carrying anti-drone rifle for the first time

Netanyahu bodyguard seen carrying anti-drone rifle.
(photo credit: screenshot)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
On Monday, the prime minister was see in Caesarea with his security entourage. But this time, according to a report Tuesday by the Hebrew website Mako, one of his guards was sporting a new weapon. It turned out to be a Chinese anti-drone rifle.
The weapon, which is only visible for a few moments in a video that Mako shared, is a large, black, rifle-like weapon with an abnormally wide rectangular barrel.
Israeli media reported confusion at first as to the identity of the rifle since it has never been viewed being carried by one of Netanyahu’s guards before. However, reports indicated that it is a logical choice, as Chinese-made drones are popular in the Middle East and thus could constitute a likely threat.
Watch the video:
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>