Netanyahu calls Brazil's Bolsonaro to assist with Amazon rainforest fire

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to offer sending assistance as the Amazon rainforest burns at a record rate.



Netanyahu praised Bolsonaro for his efforts in tackling the wildfires spreading across the forest, as well as deploying the army on Saturday, and offered to immediately send flame retardant materials in assistance.

Bolsonaro thanked Netanyahu and accepted his offer.Earlier on Sunday, Pope Francis called for a global commitment to put out the fires in the Amazon, saying the area was essential for the health of the planet."We are all worried about the vast fires that have developed in the Amazon. Let us pray so that with the commitment of all, they can be put out soon. That lung of forests is vital for our planet," he told thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his weekly address.US President Donald Trump said he spoke with Bolsonaro on Friday and offered help, if needed, in dealing with the Amazon rainforest fires.

