Netanyahu calls out European attempt to bypass Iran sanctions

WASHINGTON – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Foreign Ministry sharply criticized six European countries for their intention to join INSTEX, a mechanism that would allow Iran to bypass American sanctions.According to a statement on Sunday from the Foreign Ministry, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden “could not have picked worse timing.”
“The hundreds of innocent Iranians murdered during the latest round of protests are rolling in their graves,” the statement reads. “We ask these European countries – what message are you sending to the Iranian people? Would it not be more effective and ethical to designate the regime officials responsible for the murder of innocent civilians? How is the Iranian regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to understand this gesture?”UN Ambassador Danny Danon told The Jerusalem Post that the money these European countries provide to Iran will be used to build rockets that will be launched at Israeli children.“It will fund the development of missiles signed with ‘Death to America,’” he said. “It will enable the violent suppression of innocent civilian demonstrators. This sends the wrong message to the world in the fight against terrorism, and will enable the evil activities of the murderous regime in Tehran.”Netanyahu said the six countries “should be ashamed of themselves.”“In Tehran, in Baghdad, in Beirut, people are taking to the streets,” he said in a video message. “They are being slaughtered by the hundreds, yet they continue to protest. The tyrants of Tehran shoot them to no avail. They tamper with the Internet to no avail as well. The fearless and frustrated people of Iran simply refuse to be silenced.“They’re fed up with corruption,” he said. “They’re fed up with failing economies. They’re fed up with the siphoning off of their treasure and their lives to Iran’s wars of aggression in the region. And while the people of the Middle East bravely stand up to Iran and its henchmen, here’s the absurd thing: while all of this is happening, countries in Europe are working to bypass US sanctions against Iran.”Netanyahu said that while the Iranian regime is killing its own people, European countries are hurrying to support that very murderous regime.“While Iran bombs Saudi Arabia’s oil installations, while Iran rushes to enrich uranium for nuclear weapons, European countries rush to appease Iran with even more concessions. These European countries should be ashamed of themselves. Have they learned nothing from history? Well, apparently not. They are enabling a fanatic terrorist state to develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, thereby bringing disaster to themselves and upon everyone else.”Netanyahu added that now is the time to keep pressuring Iran and not to ease the pressure.“To those who favor appeasement of Iran, I say this: history and your own people will judge you harshly. Change course now.”
“The hundreds of innocent Iranians murdered during the latest round of protests are rolling in their graves,” the statement reads. “We ask these European countries – what message are you sending to the Iranian people? Would it not be more effective and ethical to designate the regime officials responsible for the murder of innocent civilians? How is the Iranian regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to understand this gesture?”UN Ambassador Danny Danon told The Jerusalem Post that the money these European countries provide to Iran will be used to build rockets that will be launched at Israeli children.“It will fund the development of missiles signed with ‘Death to America,’” he said. “It will enable the violent suppression of innocent civilian demonstrators. This sends the wrong message to the world in the fight against terrorism, and will enable the evil activities of the murderous regime in Tehran.”Netanyahu said the six countries “should be ashamed of themselves.”“In Tehran, in Baghdad, in Beirut, people are taking to the streets,” he said in a video message. “They are being slaughtered by the hundreds, yet they continue to protest. The tyrants of Tehran shoot them to no avail. They tamper with the Internet to no avail as well. The fearless and frustrated people of Iran simply refuse to be silenced.“They’re fed up with corruption,” he said. “They’re fed up with failing economies. They’re fed up with the siphoning off of their treasure and their lives to Iran’s wars of aggression in the region. And while the people of the Middle East bravely stand up to Iran and its henchmen, here’s the absurd thing: while all of this is happening, countries in Europe are working to bypass US sanctions against Iran.”Netanyahu said that while the Iranian regime is killing its own people, European countries are hurrying to support that very murderous regime.“While Iran bombs Saudi Arabia’s oil installations, while Iran rushes to enrich uranium for nuclear weapons, European countries rush to appease Iran with even more concessions. These European countries should be ashamed of themselves. Have they learned nothing from history? Well, apparently not. They are enabling a fanatic terrorist state to develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, thereby bringing disaster to themselves and upon everyone else.”Netanyahu added that now is the time to keep pressuring Iran and not to ease the pressure.“To those who favor appeasement of Iran, I say this: history and your own people will judge you harshly. Change course now.”