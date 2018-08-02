August 02 2018
|
Av, 21, 5778
Netanyahu cancels Colombia trip due to 'situation in the south'

In a rare move the prime minister cancelled a trip abroad, in which he was set to attend the inauguration of newly-elected president Ivan Duque.

By
August 2, 2018 12:22
1 minute read.
Netanyahu speaks at his annual pre-Rosh Hashana toast . (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
Citing the “situation in the south,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday cancelled his planned trip to Colombia next week to attend the inauguration of newly-elected president Ivan Duque.

This is the first time Netanyahu has cancelled a trip abroad because of the security situation in the country in years.

The cancellation comes just four days after the Prime Minister's Office announced the trip, which would have been Netanyahu's second trip to Latin America – and to Colombia – in less than a year.

The prime minister's office issued a statement saying that “due to the situation in the south, Prime Minister Netanyahu decided to stay in Israel next week and therefore canceled his trip to Colombia.”

Netanyahu's trip to Latin America last September was the first visit ever to the region by a sitting Israeli prime minister.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Argentina, September 11, 2017

The prime minister was expected to have met with many of the 15 presidents from South and Central American countries slated to attend the August 7 inauguration ceremony.

Now that Netanyahu has cancelled the trip to Colombia, it may put back into play a trip he announced last month to Guatemala in November to attend a summit there.



Guatemala and Paraguay followed the US and opened their embassies in Jerusalem in May.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman Thursday, August 2.
August 2, 2018
Avigdor Liberman: Israel to defend security interests on all fronts

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

