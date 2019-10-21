

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marks his 70th birthday on Monday. According to Maariv , sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, the Likud Party plans to throw a birthday party on Thursday for the long-serving leader, who has surpassed the modern state's founder, David Ben-Gurion, for time served in office in July.

Unless Netanyahu announces that he has formed a coalition by Wednesday at midnight, his mandate from President Reuven Rivlin to create a government will expire.



The party will include serving Likud ministers and MKs, and Netanyahu’s family and close friends, as well as those who work in the Prime Minister's Office.



Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon and Science, Technology and Space Minister Ofir Akunis are currently out of the country and will not be attending.



Russian President Vladimir Putin called Netanyahu on Monday to discuss regional issues such as Syria but also to mark the occasion of the Israeli politician’s birthday.



Netanyahu is a Libra, a zodiac sign that is associated with rational thinking and keeping a cool head when dealing with situations. In the Chinese Zodiac system, those born during 1949 are an Earth Ox, which is related to being methodical and being able to tolerate difficulties.



He was born in Tel Aviv and grew up in Jerusalem and Philadelphia. He served in the IDF special forces unit and is a graduate of MIT and Harvard.



Their son, Yair Netanyahu, often expresses his views on social media regarding a variety of issues – from claiming in 2017 that Jewish-American Holocaust survivor Netanyahu, like US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, is twice divorced and currently married to his third wife, Sara, who has been the focus of several public outrages over her alleged mistreatment of the staff serving at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem and improper spending of public funds.Their son, Yair Netanyahu, often expresses his views on social media regarding a variety of issues – from claiming in 2017 that Jewish-American Holocaust survivor George Soros pulls the strings of various figures to a Friday tweet claiming Israelis should boycott companies who advertise on Channel 13 and 12 until they begin to include Zionist views in their broadcasting.

