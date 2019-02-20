Netanyahu condemns antisemitism in conversation with Macron

PM Netanyahu and French President Macron.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

With antisemitic incidents in France becoming an almost daily occurrence, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Wednesday evening with French President Emmanuel Macron and condemned anti-Jewish hatred in France and Europe.
The phone call came a day after nearly 100 graves were defaced with swastikas near Strasbourg, and thousands of people marched in Paris and other French cities chanting “no to antisemitism.”
According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Macron said he would adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. This definition states, “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”
In explaining the definition, the IHRA said that manifestations of antisemitism “might include the targeting of the state of Israel, conceived as a Jewish collectivity. However, criticism of Israel similar to that leveled against any other country cannot be regarded as antisemitic.”
The explanation said that contemporary examples of antisemitism include “denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor,” and “applying double standards by requiring of it [Israel] a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation.”
The PMO statement said Netanyahu expressed appreciation for endorsing this definition, which the statement said states that anti-Zionism is a form of antisemitism.
