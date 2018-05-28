May 28 2018
|
Sivan, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Netanyahu consults with Litzman on Jerusalem mayoral race

Litzman told The Jerusalem Post after the meeting that his party’s rabbis would only decide who to back for Jerusalem mayor two months before the October 30 election.

By
May 28, 2018 19:28
1 minute read.
Compilation photo of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UTJ leader Yaacov Litzman

Compilation photo of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UTJ leader Yaacov Litzman. (photo credit: MARC SELLEM/YOEL LEVI)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a lengthy meeting at the Knesset on Monday afternoon with United Torah Judaism leader Ya’acov Litzman about the race for mayor of Jerusalem.

Litzman told The Jerusalem Post after the meeting that his party’s rabbis would only decide who to back for Jerusalem mayor two months before the October 30 election. If he told the same thing to Netanyahu, that could make it harder for the prime minister to decide whether to back Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze’ev Ekin’s candidacy.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Elkin has decided that he would only run if Netanyahu agrees to give him several million shekels in funding from their Likud Party. Netanyahu has repeatedly postponed his decision on the matter.

At a closed-door meeting of the Likud faction in the Knesset Monday, Netanyahu listened to party activists push him one after another to endorse Elkin. He responded that the lobbying was unnecessary.

“I understand the importance of him running for Jerusalem mayor, and I don’t need mediators to relay the message,” Netanyahu told the activists. “I need Elkin in the government and the security cabinet. I will decide soon and tell Elkin directly.”

Elkin serves as an interpreter for Netanyahu during his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin every three months. Netanyahu also appreciates Elkin’s backing on diplomatic and security issues and his political support.

Meanwhile, in the Labor Party, MK Nachman Shai expressed confidence that he could win the race for Jerusalem mayor. But Shai said he would only run if he receives funding from his party.

Labor secretary-general Eran Hermoni, who heads the party’s municipal committee, denied an Israel Radio report that the party had already decided not to fund Shai’s candidacy.

“We think Nachman would be a very strong candidate,” Hermoni said. “We will hold a meeting on the issue next week and see how it goes.”


Related Content

Ultra-Orthodox women Israel
May 28, 2018
Hey, the girls have brains: Empowering women in hi-tech

By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut