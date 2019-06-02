Netanyahu fires Bennett, Shaked, opening the door to Peretz, Smotrich

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent letters of dismissal on Sunday to Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, who ran in the April 9 election with the New Right Party that did not cross the electoral threshold.



Sources close to Netanyahu said Bennett and Shaked could not continue in their sensitive roles and in the security cabinet for another six months after they were rejected by the public. Channel 13 reported Saturday night exclusively about the firing and Netanyahu's office declined to respond to the report.

The Education and Justice portfolios are expected to go to Likud ministers as part of a cabinet reshuffle, or could be given to Union of Right-Wing Parties leaders Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich. Sources close to Netanyahu said the firing of Shaked and Bennett was not at the request of Smotrich and Peretz.There has been speculation that Shaked would be given a reserved slot on the Likud list in the September 17 repeat election. But Yediot Aharonot reported Sunday that Netanyahu had decided not to give her a slot.She has also considered running with the Union of Right-Wing Parties. But Smotrich said on Army Radio on Sunday that she would not be given the top slot on the list."You left, you destroyed, you failed, and now because of your mistake, the country is going through dizziness because of you," Smotrich said. "There is no reason in the world for you to be number one."Jeremy Saltan, who heads the English speakers' unit for the New Right Party and is close to Bennett and Shaked, said the firings "will go down in history as one of [Netanyahu's] biggest mistakes ever."Bennett and Shaked released a joint statement saying that they "thank the people of Israel from the bottom of our hearts for the right to serve them as ministers." They promised to transfer their ministries to their successors in an organized manner for the public good.

