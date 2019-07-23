Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu: Funds drying up for Iran's efforts to sow instability in region

Prime Minister said the world cannot let Iran disrupt global oil flow.

By
July 23, 2019 17:02
US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu July 23, 2019

US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry meets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu July 23, 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
US-sponsored sanctions on Iran are working, and are drying up funds Tehran used in the past to fund regional aggression in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

Netanyahu, speaking before a meeting in his office with visiting US Energy Secretary Rick Perry, said that since the sanctions have begun to work, it is “important to keep up the pressure” on Iran to abandon its nuclear and regional ambitions.

This, he added, was not only within the realm of possibility, but was actually happening.

“It is very important that the nations of the world who profess the desire to stop Iranian aggression stand with the United States and show common resolve,” he said.

Still greater pressure, he added, “needed to be placed on Iran” by the world, adding that the international community cannot let “Iran disrupt the flow of oil in international waters.”

