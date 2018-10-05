Netanyahu: 'Investigation against me lacks not just meat, but bones'

Benjamin Netanyahu.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
X
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the bribery allegations against him as insignificant after he was grilled by police for the 12th time at his Jerusalem residence on Friday.
He was questioned for almost five hours by a senior investigatory team, head by the National Fraud Squad chief Dep.-Ch. Koresh Bar Nur.
When the interrogation was completed, it was reported on his behalf that Netanyahu said that it’s now that clear this investigation, “lacks not just meat, but bones.”
According to the report, he responded to questions with confidence, knowing full well that “there was nothing and that there will be nothing.”
There are there open cases against Netanyahu. Case 1000 in which and his wife Sara were allegedly given expensive gifts, including cigars and champaign, by billionaires Arnon Milchan and James Packer. Case 2000, in which there was an alleged arrangement between him and Yediot Ahronot publisher Arnon Mozes. According to that alleged agreement Netanyahu was supposed to take steps to weaken the daily Israel Hayom, in exchange for better coverage in its rival paper, Yediot Ahronot.
Case 4000 alleged that that Netanyahu advanced regulatory decision to support a controlling shareholder in Bezeq, Shaul Elovitch, who also owns the Walla news site. Netanyahu’s former advisor Nir Hefetz has turned state witness and has provided police with testimony on all three cases.
Netanyahu was questioned in August with regard to case 4000 and according to media reports he was questioned Friday on cases 1000 and 2000.
Once the police investigation is concluded, the material is given to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit who decides whether or not Netanyahu would be indicted.
Additional information given to police by Netanyahu during probes
, such as the one that took place on Friday, could delay such an announcement.
All delays are favorable for Netanyahu, who is up for re-election next year.
A source in the State Prosecutor's Office told Ma'ariv
that Hefetz had provided investigators with hundreds of audio recordings, that were unimaginable in their scope. Those tapes have already been examined, the source said, adding that the investigations were in their final stages.
