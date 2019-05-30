Netanyahu meets with Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt ahead of Bahrain summit

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Some 12 hours after losing his mandate to form the next government and sending the country to new elections, Prime Minister Netanyahu met with senior Trump administration officials Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt in his Jerusalem residence on Thursday to discuss Washington’s diplomatic moves.



How’s everything,” Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s senior advisor and son-in-law, asked the prime minister after greeting him with a hug.

“Interesting,” Netanyahu replied.Netanyahu, in a brief statement before the talks that went on for some three hours, referred to last night’s political dama as a “little event.”“It’s always a great pleasure to welcome Jared Kushner to Israel, to Jerusalem, to discuss our common efforts for prosperity, security and peace. I have to say I am tremendously encouraged by everything I hear, and about how President Trump, the United States, is working to bring allies together in the region against common challenges, but also to seize common opportunities,” he said.“Even though we had a little event last night, it is not going to stop us,” Netanyahu continued. “We are going to continue working together. We had a geat, productive meeting that reaffirms that the alliance with the United States of America has never been stronger, and is going to get stronger.”Kushner made no mention of the current political crisis, agreeing with Netanyahu that the relationship between the two countries has never been stronger, and saying, “We are very excited about al the potential that lies ahead for Israel, the relationship and the region.”Israel’s ambassador to the US Ron Dermer also joined the meeting, as did Brian Hook, the US special envoy on Iran, and Kushner's deputy Avi Berkowitz.This is the third and final leg of a quick Mideast trip that took the US delegation to Morocco and Jordan to try and win their backing and participation in the “economic workshop” the US is planning in Bahrain next month as the first chapter of the “Deal of the Century” that was expected to be rolled out next month.The new Israeli election campaign, however, has cast doubt on whether the US will put forward the political components of the long-awaited at a time when Netanyahu and Israel are once again in full election campaign mode.

