Netanyahu meets with Republicans after Temple Mount visit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with visiting Republican congressmen Mike Johnson of Louisiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio after the pair visited the Temple Mount and areas of the West Bank including Hebron.The two politicians also met with Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan in the Psagot settlement where he spoke with them about the importance of Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount and how people of all faiths should be able to pray there.
At present, only Muslims can pray at the site, which is the most holy site in Judaism and the third most holy for Islam. But under US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, there would be an option for all religions to pray there. Erdan spoke with the congressmen about that aspect of the plan.Erdan urged them to push for cuts to America's financial contribution to the United Nations, to protest the publication of the UN Human Rights Council’s black list of companies doing business in area over the pre-1967 lines.
The congressmen also visited the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron.
The original FAMILY VALUES: Showing the Hall of Leah and Jacob at the Tomb of the Biblical Patriarchs and Matriarchs in #HEBRON to two great American congressman and their wonderful spouses @Jim_Jordan and @RepMikeJohnson pic.twitter.com/5fo0BGVVLW— Yishai Fleisher ישי פליישר (@YishaiFleisher) February 18, 2020
At present, only Muslims can pray at the site, which is the most holy site in Judaism and the third most holy for Islam. But under US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, there would be an option for all religions to pray there. Erdan spoke with the congressmen about that aspect of the plan.Erdan urged them to push for cuts to America's financial contribution to the United Nations, to protest the publication of the UN Human Rights Council’s black list of companies doing business in area over the pre-1967 lines.
Great meeting with Congressmen @Jim_Jordan & @RepMikeJohnson to discuss the importance of swift recognition of sovereignty in Judea & Samaria, and expanding US law against anti-Israel boycotts to boycotts led by the UN, like the @UN_HRC#BDS blacklist— גלעד ארדן Gilad Erdan (@giladerdan1) February 18, 2020
pic.twitter.com/uoOdeapugq
The congressmen also visited the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron.