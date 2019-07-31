Netanyahu pledges to secure U.S. support not to evacuate settlements

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to secure US support not to evacuate settlements in any potential peace deal with the Palestinians.



“No settlement or settler will ever be uprooted from here,” Netanyahu said as he made a campaign stop in the Efrat settlement located in the Gush Etzion region just outside of Jerusalem.

Israel has long held that Eftrat, just like the rest of Gush Etzion, will be part of its final sovereign borders in any final peace deal. The Palestinians hold that Efrat, is an integral part if the future of its state.The Israeli Right holds that all settlements should be part of sovereign Israel, and has urged Netanyahu to annex them to Israel in advance of any publication of a Trump administration peace plan.Netanyahu has made his ability to hold onto the settlement part of his campaign platform."Efrat and Gush Etzion are Jerusalem’s southern gateway of Jerusalem. I had the great privilege to build up Judea and Samaria and [help] connect Gush Etzion to Jerusalem."I’m committed to this,” he said.“We have stood against extreme pressures and against an international front that is not easy.“We succeeded because we worked wisely and and wisely,” Netanyahu said.To continue to achieve this kind of success two things are needed, he said.“Experience, along with a real ability to influence public opinion in the United States.“That is why we have been able to successfully act… even when the [US] government was against us. One can not lead the state of Israel, one can not be prime minister without the real power of American public opinion,” Netanyahu said.With the ability to influence public opinion and over come any US opposition, “there will be concessions and there will be submissions,” Netanyahu said.The Israeli left hold that its necessary to make such concessions in order to secure international acceptance, Netanyahu said.He warned that Yesh Atid party head Yair Lapid wants to evacuate 80-90,000 settlers.Netanyahu said he saw this as a sign of weakness and added that, “I don't believe in weakness, I believe in power.” It is for this reason, he said, that he transformed Israel into a superpower.In the next election, he said, voters will have a choice between the left road and “our road.”The only way to ensure a right-wing government is to vote for the largest right-wing party, the Likud, he said.As the head of the Likud, Netanyahu said that if he received the public’s trust, he would continue to secure a great future for the state of Israel.

