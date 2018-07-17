July 17 2018
|
Av, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Netanyahu reads about Iran during down time in plenum

So what does the prime minister do for fun in the plenum? Read about his favorite subject: Iran.

By
July 17, 2018 10:32
1 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reads in the Knesset, March 12, 2018.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reads in the Knesset, March 12, 2018.. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been confined to his chair in the Knesset plenum for much of the week, as marathon voting takes place ahead of the parliament's extended summer and holiday recess.

The recess will begin as soon as the Knesset's agenda for Wednesday evening is complete, which due to opposition filibustering, could stretch until as late as Friday afternoon.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


So what does the prime minister do for fun in the plenum? Read about his favorite subject: Iran.

A camera of the Ladaat website found that he was reading an article in The Daily Beast website headlined "Iranian assassins are back with a vengeance, or so it seems."

The article quotes security officials and counter-terrorism experts saying that elements of Iran’s clandestine services are making increasingly bold and potentially dangerous moves across Europe and Africa, using diplomatic missions abroad as tools to project power in ways not seen since the 1990s.

Based on the picture, Netanyahu appeared to share the article in the plenum with Intelligence Services Minister Israel Katz, who is a member of the security cabinet.

In the past, Netanyahu has used his time in the plenum to read biographies of his hero, the late British Prime Minister  Winston Churchill.



In March, Jerusalem Post photographer Marc Israel Sellem photographed a speech Netanyahu held in his hands that he was about to deliver about keeping his coalition together.

Related Content

IDF soldiers during activities in the West Bank
July 17, 2018
'Breaking the Silence' bill passed into law

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut