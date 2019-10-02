Netanyahu refuses to give up political bloc

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the leaders of the parties in his Right-Center political bloc on Wednesday and told them he was refusing Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s demand to give up the bloc as a condition for coalition talks.



Netanyahu said he would continue to negotiate on behalf of the bloc of 55 MKs. The party heads urged him to continue efforts to build a coalition before returning the mandate to form a government to President Reuven Rivlin.

While Netanyahu’s associates said Saturday night that he would likely return the mandate before the Rosh Hashana holiday started on Sunday evening, he is now expected to wait for the new Knesset to be sworn in on Thursday.Netanyahu blamed Blue and White’s unwillingness to sit in a government led by him on Gantz’s number two, Yair Lapid. Sources in Blue and White said Gantz was more willing to accept serving briefly under Netanyahu than Lapid, but if Netanyahu did not give up the bloc, there was nothing to negotiate.It is possible that Likud will make an effort to bring Yisrael Beytenu or Labor-Gesher into the coalition before the mandate is returned. Army Radio reported that Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman summoned his confidant, JNF UK chairman Samuel Hayek form London to handle coalition talks.If Netanyahu returns the mandate, Rivlin is expected to immediately task Gantz with 28 days to form a government. If he fails, there will be 21 days in which any MK can build a coalition and prevent another election.

