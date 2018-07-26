Netanyahu responds to Druze outcry over Nation-State Law

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Prime Minister Benjiman Netanyahu, along with ministers Moshe Kahlon, Avigdor Liberman, Yariv Levin, and Ayoub Kara met Thursday with Druze MKs who petitioned the High Court of Justice against the Nation-State Law in order to formulate a plan for expressing Israel's commitment to its Druze citizens.



Netanyahu will also meet with representatives of the Druze community, headed by Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, Friday to continue discussions.





Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon declared that the government "erred in the Nation-State Law and mistakes must be corrected." Education Minister Naftali Bennett also made it clear that he would work to fix the issue.MK Amir Ohana from the Likud Party also posted on Facebook about the Druze complaints, writing, "The Druze are completely our brothers. The Druze are completely our partners""These are not just words, but we changed the law where it was needed: A central and substantive section states that '"the State shall strive to ensure the well-being of the Jewish people *and of its citizens* who are in distress and in their captivity because of their Jewishness *or citizenship*,"' continued Ohana.Ohana explained, "This section was not originally there (the addition is marked with asterisks). The original sentence only included the protection of the Jewish people, but we understood that the law should also protect our Druze citizens.""So who does the law hurt? Those who hoped that the State of Israel would be a bi-national state, a bilingual state or another of the 21 nation-states or part of the one great Arab nation. By the way, in countries where the official language is Arabic, and the religion and life is Islam, how to say it gently, their life is less good than in the State of Israel. Life is less good for minorities," Ohana writes at the end of his post.Opposition leader Tzipi Livni also responded to the Druze anger with the law and met separately with Tarif Thursday."The alliance between us is not an oath of blood," Livni said, referring to the fact that Druze Israelis serve in the IDF like Jewish citizens of the state, "It must be an oath of equality.""I brought the Declaration of Independence with me. It is the basis upon which the State of Israel was established," Livni said. "The Druze were partners even before the establishment of the State of Israel and there is no need to invent it."Tarif thanked Livni saying, "You have a lot of experience and I wish you success in the new job. I am very pleased with the unity of the people and that is what I strive for. I accept people from all over the country and across the political spectrum and want to reinforce the idea that all we want is equality. The Declaration of Independence is the answer for everyone."Incoming Chairman of Jewish Agency Isaac Herzog invited Tarif to address the organization at its October conference, according to a Thursday Jewish Agency press release.The invitation is meant to signal the Agency's "respect and appreciation for the Druze community in Israel."