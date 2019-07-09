Netanyahu responds to Iran's threats: Israel's F-35 jets can reach you

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu checks out an F-35 jet.
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
X
Tehran should remember that Israel's air force can strike anywhere in the Middle East, including Iran and Syria, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday after visiting a F-35 squadron at the Nevatim Air Force base.
“Iran has threatened recently to destroy Israel,” Netanyahu said in a video clip he posted, standing in front of an F-35 “Adir” plane. “It is worthwhile for them to remember that these plans can reach everywhere in the Middle East, including Iran and Syria.
Last week a senior Iranian parliamentarian, Mojtaba Zolnour, who is chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said that “if the US attack us, only half an hour will remain of Israel's lifespan.”
Netanyahu held a meeting at the base with Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, Air Force Commander Maj.Gen. Amikam Norkin and the Air Force Commanders' Forum..
Iran and Israel's comments come against the backdrop of increased tension between Iran and the US, and as the Islamic Republic is openly declaring that it is violating the 2015 nuclear agreement.
Also on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif blamed Netanyahu and US Security Advisor John Bolton for killing the Paris agreement by insisting on 0% uranium enrichment.
"Bolton & Netanyahu killed Paris agreement between E3 & Iran in '05 by insisting on zero enrichment," tweeted Zarif. "Result? Iran increased its enrichment 100 fold by 2012."
Zarif blamed the two officials, who "lured" Trump into leaving the 2015 JCPOA nuclear agreement as well.
"#B_Team hasn't learned. BUT THE WORLD SHOULD," concluded Zarif.
