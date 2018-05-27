Netanyahu says campaign against Iran ongoing on three different fronts

Despite a slight easing of tension in the north, Israel's campaign against Iran's aggression is not over, and “we are still in it,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the cabinet at Sunday's weekly meeting.



Netanyahu said he spoke over the weekend with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and expressed Israel's appreciation for the strong and determined position the US administration is taking against the Iranian nuclear agreement and the Islamic Republic's aggression in the region.





"The regime in Tehran is the main factor undermining stability in the Middle East," he said. "The campaign against its aggression is not over, and we are still in it."Netanyahu said that Israel is working against the Iranian regime on three fronts: preventing it from acquiring nuclear weapons, working against its military entrenchment in Syria, and working against the transfer of game-changing weapons from Syria to Lebanon, or the manufacturer of that weaponry in Lebanon."Those weapons are intended for use against Israel, and it is our right – by virtue of the right of self defense – to prevent its production or transfer," he said.By the same token, Netanyahu said, Israel will not tolerate attacks from the Gaza Strip.The IAF attacked terrorist targets deep inside the Gaza Strip last night," he said, adding that after the IDF neutralized an explosive charge on the border fence Sunday morning it also acted against Hamas targets inside Gaza.An improvised explosive device inside a bolt cutter neutralized near the Gaza border fence, May 27th, 2018. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)"The IDF and the security forces are working around the clock to defend the State of Israel, to protect its citizens and defend its borders," he added.Netanyahu sent his condolences to the family of Sgt. Ronen Lubarsky , the Duvdevan soldier who was critically wounded during a mission last Thursday, and who died of his injuries on Saturday."Duvdevan is a tremendous unit that greatly contributes to Israel's security and to saving the lives of Israel's citizens," Netanyahu said.