Netanyahu: Lapid is keeping the country hostage

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Blue and White co-leader Yair Lapid on Wednesday saying Lapid is “the only reason there is no unity government [now].” Netanyahu wrote these things on his Twitter account.



“Lapid is keeping [Blue and White leader] Benny Gantz hostage and for unknown reasons Gantz gives in to him [Lapid],” Netanyahu wrote, “it is unacceptable Lapid is leading the entire nation into [third] elections only because he won’t abandon his dream to be prime minister and give up [his] rotation deal with Gantz.”

Lapid answered Netanyahu by saying “Indeed, there is a person who is keeping the nation hostage,” Lapid wrote, “Benjamin Netanyahu.”Netanyahu claimed that by insisting to serve as Prime Minister after Blue and White leader Benny Gantz Lapid is preventing a unity government being formed “today.”When Lapid agreed to join his party, Yesh Atid, with Gant’s party Israel Resilience the two agreed that if they win the elections they will serve as prime minister in rotation with Gantz filling the role first.

