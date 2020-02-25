Netanyahu slams former IDF chief of staff: Apologize to the Druze

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed former IDF chief of staff, and current Blue and White member Gabi Ashkenazi on Tuesday, saying he offended the Druze community. The offensive content was allegedly recorded and never released to the public. Ashkenazi responded by saying that he will not stoop to the level of Netanyahu and that even if the Israeli leader is not ashamed of his own lies, Ashkenazi is ashamed for him. “If he thinks I can’t stay in politics,” he asked, “why did he offer the role of Defense Minister a short time ago?” In response, the Likud party tweeted a so-called final warning to Ashkenazi warning him “for the last time” that unless he apologizes to the Druze community they will release how he “tried to join Likud” and also “the refusals you got because of your awful words in your recordings.”