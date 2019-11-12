Netanyahu snubs new defense minister Bennett in press conference

New Defense Minister Naftali Bennett was nowhere to be found during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi’s press conference explaining the military’s latest actions on Tuesday.



The press conference took place an hour and a half after Bennett officially took the new role.

However, Netanyahu’s popular social media accounts featured live video of his remarks with the caption: "Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chief of Staff Kochavi making remarks to the media."Bennett’s spokesman said that he is in full cooperation with Netanyahu and he had been informed of the operation in advance.The new defense minister was at the ministry’s headquarters in the Kirya in Tel Aviv since early morning, taking part in meetings and briefings, including with Netanyahu and other senior defense figures.After the Security Cabinet meeting, he went back to work in the ministry, rather than take part in the press conference.

