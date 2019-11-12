Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Netanyahu snubs new defense minister Bennett in press conference

The press conference took place an hour and a half after Bennett officially took the new role.

By
November 12, 2019 14:36
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with newly-appointed Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and IDF Chie

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with newly-appointed Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi. (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)

New Defense Minister Naftali Bennett was nowhere to be found during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi’s press conference explaining the military’s latest actions on Tuesday.

The press conference took place an hour and a half after Bennett officially took the new role.

However, Netanyahu’s popular social media accounts featured live video of his remarks with the caption: "Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chief of Staff Kochavi making remarks to the media."

Bennett’s spokesman said that he is in full cooperation with Netanyahu and he had been informed of the operation in advance.

The new defense minister was at the ministry’s headquarters in the Kirya in Tel Aviv since early morning, taking part in meetings and briefings, including with Netanyahu and other senior defense figures.

After the Security Cabinet meeting, he went back to work in the ministry, rather than take part in the press conference.


Related Content

November 12, 2019
Two near-deadly rocket strikes in Israel during barrage

By RACHEL WOLF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings