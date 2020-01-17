Netanyahu spoke with Putin: "We will do everything to get Naama back home"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video on Friday where he said he is: "Much more optimistic" about Naama Issachar, the Israeli woman imprisoned in Russia. Netanyahu spoke on Thursday with Russian president Vladimir Putin, and said that he feels that: "He truly wants to reach a solution". v "I can't give away any details, but we will continue doing everything we can to bring Naama home. Until then, we will continue strengthening the family and her" Netanyahu added. His comments were made over reports in the Russian media over Putin's intention to parole Issachar in preparation for his visit to Israel.