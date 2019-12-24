The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu thanks Christians for standing up for Israel in Christmas wishes

"We share the common civilization, the Judeo-Christian civilization," the prime minister said in a video, standing by his wife Sarah.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 24, 2019 14:38
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that if it hadn’t been for Christians’ support, Israel would never have been founded, in his Christmas wishes addressing Christians in Israel and all over the world.
“The State of Israel is the culmination of so many prophecies and our deepest held values. We share the common civilization, the Judeo-Christian civilization, that has given the world the values of freedom, individual liberty, the sanctity of life and the belief in one God,” he said in a video, standing by his wife Sarah.

“We are proud of our traditions. We are proud of our Christian friends. The State of Israel would not have come into being if it weren’t for the avid support of Christians in the 19th century, in the 20th century as well and in the 21st century,” he added.
Netanyahu further said that “we have no better friends around the world than our Christian friends. So thank you. Thank you all for standing up with Israel, standing up for the truth.”


