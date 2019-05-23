Netanyahu to Modi on apparent election victory: 'Well done, my friend'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, watch as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flies a kite in Ahmedabad in January.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE)
With preliminary results indicating that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is headed for another five year term, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasted no time in congratulating the leader who has brought Indo-Israeli ties to new heights.
“Heartfelt congratulations, my friend @Narendramodi, on your impressive victory in the elections,” Netanyahu wrote in a Hebrew tweet. “The election results are more validation of your leadership and the way in which you lead the largest democracy in the world. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between us and between India and Israel and bring it to new peaks.”
Israeli-Indian ties, which in any event were getting stronger, soared following Modi's victory in 2014. In a testament to the strength of the relationship, Modi became the first Indian prime minister ever to visit Israel, when he did so in July 2017. Netanyahu reciprocated with a visit to India in January 2018.
Netanyahu's congratulatory tweet was posted above a picture of him strolling barefoot with Modi on the Olga Beach near Haifa to see a demonstration of a mobile desalination unit.
