Netanyahu to bring up Iran to leaders in town for Holocaust Forum

The prime minister expressed hope that he will “hear good news soon” from Putin about Naama Issachar, the Israeli-American 26-year-old sentenced to over seven years in prison in Russia

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JANUARY 19, 2020 13:52
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a conference in Jerusalem Wednesday. Will the US action in Iraq help his campaign?
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a conference in Jerusalem Wednesday. Will the US action in Iraq help his campaign?
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Iran’s nuclear ambitions will be on the agenda for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meetings with world leaders visiting Jerusalem this week for the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, he said at the opening of Sunday’s cabinet meeting.
Netanyahu is expected to meet with US Vice President Mike Pence, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others, who will be in Jerusalem to attend the event at Yad Vashem marking 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz and calling to fight antisemitism today.
“I will discuss Iran, the various developments in the region and strengthening ties between the countries,” the prime minister said.
Netanyahu’s comments come as France, Germany and the UK have triggered the dispute mechanism in the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, after Iran began enriching uranium again last year.
The prime minister also spoke of how far the Jewish people have come since the Holocaust.
“We came out of the pits of death, established our state, brought it to the greatest decade in its history, and we are marching it towards additional unprecedented achievements,” Netanyahu said, “but along this whole long journey, we will never forget our brothers and sisters who were killed in the Holocaust. We will ensure the eternity of Israel in their name and memory.”
Netanyahu also mentioned that he and Putin will dedicate a new monument in Jerusalem’s Sacher Park commemorating the Red Army fighters of World War II and the siege of Leningrad, now called Saint Petersburg.
Approximately 70,000 Jewish fighters in the Red Army lost their lives in World War II.
The prime minister expressed hope that he will “hear good news soon” from Putin about Naama Issachar, the Israeli-American 26-year-old sentenced to over seven years in prison in Russia for allegedly possessing 9.5 grams of cannabis in her luggage while on a stopover in Moscow on her way from India to Israel.


