Netanyahu to stress tough Iran policy in trip to pro-nuke deal Europe

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is headed on Monday to Berlin, Paris and London – capitals all strongly opposed to US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal – for talks he told his cabinet on Sunday will focus on Iran.



Netanyahu said he will discuss regional developments, with the primary emphasis on the containment of Iran’s nuclear program, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Theresa May.





“I will stress the unchanging truth: Israel will not let Iran acquire nuclear weapons,” he said. France, Germany and Britain are all at odds with the US and Israel over Trump’s move. The countries disagree with Washington and Jerusalem and argue that maintaining the Iranian nuclear deal is the best way to prevent a nuclear Iran.In addition, Netanyahu said he will discuss Iran’s expansionist and aggressive goals in Syria and the Middle East, and stress Israel’s fundamental position that it will continue to maintain its freedom of action against an Iranian military buildup anywhere in Syria.This comes within the context of persistent reports that understandings have been reached whereby Iranian and Shi’a forces will be removed from southern Syria. Netanyahu has said repeatedly that Iranian forces must leave all of Syria.Netanyahu said he has spoken about these matters recently with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in talks the prime minister described as “very important for Israel’s security.”Netanyahu is scheduled to leave Monday morning for Berlin for talks with Merkel. In the evening he will go to Paris, where he will meet Macron and take part in the launching of a series of Israeli-French cultural events to mark 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries. On Wednesday he will fly to London for talks with May, before returning to Israel on Thursday.