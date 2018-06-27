Netanyahu to the people of Iran: 'You show courage'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking to the people of Iran with Farsi subtitles June 27 2018 .
(photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
X
"You show courage on the playing field," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Iranian people in a video released on youtube Tuesday night, "you showed the same courage in the streets of Iran."
Netanyahu was speaking in English with Farsi subtitles, holding a soccer ball, he compared the courage the Iranian national soccer team is showing in the field to the courage shown by demonstrators in Tehran who are currently demonstrating for the fourth day in a row.
Can you imagine what your money could do if it was not spent promoting terrorism, in Syria and in Yemen, and instead would be spent to solve air pollution and water scarcity in Iran? Asked Netanyahu.
"I will never stop advocating for peace with the Iranian people," stated the Israeli leader.
The Iranian protesters have been chanting slogans against Iranian involvement in Syria and focused on the economic crises in Iran.
Protesters shouted slogans against Iranian involvement throughout the region, wondering why Tehran was wasting money on Iraqis, Syrians, Palestinians, Lebanese and others while ignoring locals.