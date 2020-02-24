Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised on Monday morning that he would not advance the so-called "French Law", which gives prime ministers and presidents immunity from prosecution.Netanyahu denied charges from Blue and White leaders who have said that one of the interim prime minister's first steps if reelected would be to pass legislation that would let him evade justice in his criminal cases. "I will go to court and disprove the charges against me," he told Galei Israel, a right-wing radio station.The prime minister also denied a report that he would soon announce that he is seeking his last term in office."I have made no such decision," he said.Kan Radio reported on Monday morning that Netanyahu is considering hosting a Likud rally in an Arab city to woo Arab voters for the March 2 election.