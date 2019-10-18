Netanyahu warns of ‘dangerous’ Gantz government with Joint List

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubled down on the claim that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will establish a minority government relying on the Joint List, if he is tasked with building a coalition after Netanyahu’s turn ends Wednesday night.



“Gantz refuses unity,” Netanyahu said in a Facebook post on Friday. “How can Israel act against Iran and Hezbollah when MKs who...support Hezbollah can bring down the government? Establishing a minority government leaning on the Joint List is an anti-Zionist move that endangers our security.”

Netanyahu singled out leading Joint List MKs Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi, pointing out that the latter was an adviser to PLO leader Yasser Arafat and quoting a speech he gave praising “the martyrs...those that the occupier wants to call terrorists, while we say there is nothing greater.” Odeh, the prime minister said, refuses to condemn attacks on IDF soldiers and under his leadership, the Hadash party within the Joint List condemned the Arab League for declaring Hezbollah to be a terrorist organization.“Gantz, do not take part in establishing a government that is dangerous for Israel. The citizens of Israel expect us to establish a broad national unity government that will protect Israel and ensure our future,” he added.Netanyahu said Gantz, Blue and White number-two Yair Lapid and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman refuse to commit to not establishing a government in that vein. Liberman has responded that this is spin, he would not cooperate with the Joint List, and pointed out that Netanyahu has worked with the Arab bloc.The prime minister’s remarks came after Gantz said Netanyahu refuses to do what it takes to form a unity government.Netanyahu’s offers - including a plan on handling matters of religion and state he presented on Thursday - have not been to form a partner ship but to make Blue and White a junior partner in a right-wing government, he said.“At best, this is spin, and at worst, it represents leadership that is not able to internalize the will of the people in the past election for change. We find ourselves in a country held hostage with no functioning institutions,” Gantz stated.Gantz called on Netanyahu to return his mandate to form a government early.Liberman responded to Netanyahu’s accusations by pointing out that the prime minister was responsible for the handover of Hebron to Palestinian control, voted for the Gaza disengagement, sends money to Hamas and cooperated with the Joint List in having them dissolve the 21st Knesset when he was unable to form a government, among other past actions.“This is a partial list, and I suggest that before the prime minister blame his failure to form a govenrment [on others], he look very closely in the mirror and engage in some introspection,” Liberman wrote on Facebook.

