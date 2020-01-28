The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu's plan: Contriving a contrast

Netanyahu wants the public - or at least whatever undecided voters still - exist to think long and hard about that contrast.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JANUARY 28, 2020 20:43
Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu at swearing in of 21st Knesset (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu at swearing in of 21st Knesset
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu already knew he had no majority for immunity from prosecution in his criminal cases 27 days ago, when Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman announced that his MKs would vote against it, minutes after Netanyahu submitted the request.
So why did Netanyahu wait until 2:45am local time in Washington on Tuesday ahead of his big day in which US President Donald Trump would announce his long awaited "Deal of the Century" Middle East peace plan?
And after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made sure everyone knew that he was the one to suggest to US President Donald Trump to invite Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to Washington, why was it so important for him that he not be there for the ceremony itself?
The answer is that Netanyahu wanted to contrive a contrast between the history he says he is making and the indictments pursued by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit with Blue and White's support.
Netanyahu wants the public - or at least whatever undecided voters still - exist to think long and hard about that contrast.
That was why Netanyahu initially wanted Gantz in the White House, but only inside the applauding crowd while he was on stage with Trump. Once it became clear that Gantz would not agree to that, Netanyahu made sure Gantz would be on his way to a useless meeting in the Knesset before he announced that he had rescinded his request for immunity.
Likud spokesman Yonatan Urich said it must be depressing for Gantz to lose at chess to Netanyahu and come with jet lag and 20 minutes sleep to a Knesset meeting that ended up only being about immunity for Likud MK Haim Katz instead of attending a once in a century summit in Washington. He joked that his boss "has no heart."
Blue and White officials said it was no coincidence that the unveiling of the plan was set for the same day as the immunity vote in the Knesset plenum. Netanyahu wanted Gantz and the other MKs discussing immunity to look ridiculous to the public.
Netanyahu also used that word ridiculous repeatedly in a statement released attacking Mandelblit for filing the indictment.
"Their eagerness to file the ridiculous indictment against the prime minister is so great that they cannot even wait a single day for the historic summit in Washington that is one of the most important in the history of the state," Netanyahu said through his associates.
If Mandelblit will prevent Netanyahu from starting to implement the plan by blocking him from voting on applying sovereignty to part of the Jordan Valley as he did ahead of the September election, Netanyahu will run against him event more.
But only up to a point. He still wants to postpone his trial as much as possible, and he certainly does not want it to start before the March 2 election.
Netanyahu apparently already accomplished that by only requesting immunity on the final day of the 30 he had after his November 21 indictment, plus the 27 days since then. He owes a debt of gratitude to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein for helping him stall.
He wants the headlines in the weeks ahead to be about both his efforts to implement Trump's plan and his own indictment to emphasize that contrast. To that end, he intends to make many visits to Judea and Samaria, where he could be welcomed as a savior.
In contriving his contrast, Netanyahu intends to make sure to always stay a step ahead.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Avichai Mandelblit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Battling antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
4 Coronavirus spreads - interactive map
A map of the deadly Coronavirus outbreaks
5 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by