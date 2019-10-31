New Anglo networking group connects ambitious professionals

When British-born olah hadasha (new immigrant) Helena Baker packed up her life and moved to Israel earlier this year, she was disappointed to find that networking groups that had previously accelerated her career were lacking in her new home.



Instead of waiting for a fortunate opportunity to build genuine business connections, especially with the Anglo community, Baker decided to create such an opportunity herself.

"There simply weren’t many networking groups aimed at the Anglo community, and certainly none in the Merkaz (central Israel)," said Baker, an ambitious freelance copywriter based in Tel Aviv "Having built my business through networking, it was incredibly frustrating not to have access that marketing avenue."Earlier this week, Baker launched English Speaking Networking (ESN), a structured networking event for the English-speaking business community that meets every two weeks.The first event, a meeting with guest speaker and fitness guru Esther Taub, sold out weeks in advance. Every attendee was given a 60-second "elevator pitch" opportunity to present themselves and later mingle to forge business connections."I was really blown away with the energy in the room at the launch of ESN," said Jerusalem-based mortgage broker Moises Zack. "Helena brought together an array of solid business owners to create an event with energy and real purpose."With tickets selling fast for the network's next event, Baker said she has ambitious plans for the future."Looking forward, I have big dreams for ESN with a second branch opening in Ramat Beit Shemesh before 2020," said Baker, "as well as an annual conference in the offing."

