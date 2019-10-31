Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

New Anglo networking group connects ambitious professionals

Frustrated with the fact that there were few networking opportunities after coming to Israel, Helena Baker decided to make her own.

By
October 31, 2019 10:28
1 minute read.
New Anglo networking group connects ambitious professionals

Helena Baker at the launch of English Speaking Networking this week. (photo credit: RAPHAEL BENHAMOU PHOTOGRAPHY)

When British-born olah hadasha (new immigrant) Helena Baker packed up her life and moved to Israel earlier this year, she was disappointed to find that networking groups that had previously accelerated her career were lacking in her new home.

Instead of waiting for a fortunate opportunity to build genuine business connections, especially with the Anglo community, Baker decided to create such an opportunity herself.

"There simply weren’t many networking groups aimed at the Anglo community, and certainly none in the Merkaz (central Israel)," said Baker, an ambitious freelance copywriter based in Tel Aviv

"Having built my business through networking, it was incredibly frustrating not to have access that marketing avenue."

Earlier this week, Baker launched English Speaking Networking (ESN), a structured networking event for the English-speaking business community that meets every two weeks.

The first event, a meeting with guest speaker and fitness guru Esther Taub, sold out weeks in advance. Every attendee was given a 60-second "elevator pitch" opportunity to present themselves and later mingle to forge business connections.

"I was really blown away with the energy in the room at the launch of ESN," said Jerusalem-based mortgage broker Moises Zack. "Helena brought together an array of solid business owners to create an event with energy and real purpose."

With tickets selling fast for the network's next event, Baker said she has ambitious plans for the future.

"Looking forward, I have big dreams for ESN with a second branch opening in Ramat Beit Shemesh before 2020," said Baker, "as well as an annual conference in the offing."

 


Related Content

October 31, 2019
Avigdor Liberman: Unity government is the only option

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings