New Center of Scientific Excellence for Bedouins opened in Negev

"The Negev Excellency program is a dream fulfillment program that enables students to be exposed to rich content worlds in a variety of fields."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 30, 2019 12:54
Students at the science lab

Students at the science lab. (photo credit: YAHATZ)

 
The Ministry of Development of the Periphery, Negev and Galilee together with the Negev Development Authority opened a Center of Scientific Excellence in Segev Shalom, near Beer Sheba.

The project is aimed at Bedouins who live in the Negev, and currently has over 5,100 children participating in the project, out of which 3,000 are girls.

As part of the announcement for the opening of the center, children who participate in the project exhibited their works achieved through the Negev Excellency project.

Students displayed results of researches conducted through the year, second grade students showed their robotics advancements and others even displayed their remote controlled cars and drones.

2nd grade girls from the robotics class (Credit: Yahatz)

"The Negev Development Authority will double its support for the Negev Excellency activities in Segev Shalom," claimed Moshe Moryosef, Director General of the Negev Development Authority.

Moryosef added that it is "sometimes difficult" to influence the Bedouin sector, but in Segev Shalem "reality is beyond imagination."

"The Negev Excellency program is a dream fulfillment program that enables students to be exposed to rich content worlds in a variety of fields," concluded Amor Amosi Nissan, Director of Education in the Negev Development Authority.

last week, a class of twenty-two students celebrated their graduation as part of the inaugural class of Neve Midbar - Nitzana, a Jewish Agency youth village and boarding school catering to Bedouin highschoolers from the Negev, showing the growing dedication for the education of young Bedouins in Israel.
 

