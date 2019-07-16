New F-35 'Adir' fighter jets land in Israel

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba.
Israel received two new F-35 “Adir” fighter jets on Sunday, the JNS reported.
“The ongoing procurement of the Adir [the Israeli designation for the F-35] is another expression of the long-term military cooperation between Israel and the US, which continues to produce exceptional results in the process of strengthening and streamlining [the F-35],” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement quoted by the JNS.
The jets landed at the Nevatim Airbase southeast of Beersheva.
The Adir is an advanced stealth aircraft. Built by Lockheed Martin, the jets have an extremely low radar signature, allowing them to operate undetected deep inside enemy territory, as well as evade advanced missile defense systems like the S-300 and S-400, which have been deployed in countries such as Syria.
With close air-support capabilities and a massive array of sensors, pilots of the stealth jet have an unparalleled access to information while in the air.
Israel has been the second country to acquire them after the US and now boasts 16 of them. By 2024, it is scheduled to receive another 34, enough to make two full squadrons.
“The capabilities of the Adir Squadron add another tier to the operational and strategic capabilities of the air force, which ensures the air force’s superiority in all its missions, namely the protection and safety of the State of Israel’s skies,” the IDF further said.
Officials believe that a force mix of F-35I Adirs would be instrumental in allowing Israel to carry out a number of complex operations, including any possible confrontation with Iran on its borders.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this reporting.
