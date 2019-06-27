New Likud ad: Nyet to Liberman

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party released its first campaign advertisement for the September 17 election on Thursday, and it is not in Hebrew.

The campaign ad is entirely in Russian, seeking to woo voters from Yisrael Beytenu by portraying its leader Avigdor Liberman as inconsistent. Netanyahu promised when Liberman refused to join his government to spend a hefty amount in the Russian immigrant sector.

"Nyet to Yvet" is the slogan, using the Russian word for no and Liberman's nickname.

The ad depicts Liberman promising to bring about civil marriage in Israel but repeatedly voted against it. The ad does not say that the reason Yisrael Beytenu MKs voted against civil marriage legislation was that they were part of a coalition with haredi (ultra-Orthodox) parties led by Netanyahu.

Yisrael Beytenu's Russian-language ads have portrayed Liberman as the defender of normative Judaism against the extremists.

At the 35th Annual Conference of the Association for Israel Studies, Institute for Euro-Asian Jewish Studies academic chairman Prof. Zeev Khanin presented a study that found that the key expectations of the Russian-speaking Israelis from national leaders are similar to those of the rest of the Israeli citizens.

They are concerned with security, solving the housing problem of young couples, lowering retail prices, deregulation of the economy, and improvement of formal education.



At the same time, almost a third of Russian-speaking immigrants (more than 60% among the elders) recognize many problems specific for the members of the community. Almost 45% and more among the middle-aged believe such problems are limited while only about a quarter, mainly young people, believed that “Russian-speaking Israelis have the same problems as others."

“It seems that the very notion of "Russian interests" in communal discourse in recent years has been transformed from a simple interaction into a more organic combination of a nationwide and a specific community agenda,” Khanin said.

Since 1989, around 1.1 million Russian-speaking olim arrived in Israel. Channel 12 political analyst Amit Segal told the conference that Russian speaking immigrants were the determining factor in seven out of eight recent Israeli elections and will be key in the September election.

