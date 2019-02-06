New Right’s Shaked: We’re worried about Trump peace plan

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked speaks at Kohelet Conference in Jerusalem, October 9, 2018.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked expressed concern about the diplomatic plan US President Donald Trump is expected to present in the coming months.
“As someone who opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state and doesn’t want Jerusalem and Kfar Saba to become the periphery of Judea and Samaria, I am very worried about this plan,” Shaked said at a conference in Eilat.
The New Right co-leader said she is certain Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will lead the next government and therefore the makeup of his coalition will be crucial.
“The big question is who will sit in a Netanyahu government when the plan is presented: [Israel Resilience leader Benny] Gantz and [Yesh Atid leader Yair] Lapid, or us,” she said. “Whoever wants the Right must vote for the New Right.”
Shaked
accused Gantz of hiding that he’s left-wing. She called it a “pattern of behavior” for Gantz to take a position and for his party to then send out a contradictory clarification.
“Gantz first talked with the Druze about changing the Nation-State Law, and then sent a clarification. Now it’s the same with evacuating settlements; he talked about unilateral steps and then sent a clarification. I suggest he look directly at the public and say what his stances are,” she said.
Trump’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner plans to begin taking questions from foreign leaders at a security conference in Warsaw next week, and the Trump administration is considering rolling out the plan as soon as possible after the April 9 election.
