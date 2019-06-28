New York governor Cuomo visits Western Wall

Governor of New York Andrew Mark Cuomo at the Western Wall Friday June 27 2019 .
Governor of New York Andrew Mark Cuomo visited the Western Wall on Friday with his three daughters, Cara Mariah and Michaela, he attended a guided tour of the Western Wall tunnels and the new excavations of the site, a press release on behalf of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation said.
Calling Jewish history “an inspiration to everyone” on his social media page Cuomo added that “New York stands with the Jewish community around the world.”
Cuomo met Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation Mr. Mordechai Eliav and Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites.
Eliav explained the history of the site and Rabbi Rabinowitz blessed the governor that all his prayers should be answered.
Cuomo spoke of his late father Mario, who served as the governor of New for over a decade, saying his father had been “a true friend to all Jews.”
Raised Catholic, the younger Cuomo was attacked by conservative Catholics for his support of LGBTQ rights and allowing wider availability of abortions when he signed the Reproductive Health Act in early 2019.
Some, reported the Washington Post, called for his excommunication.
