New York venture capital firm Insight opens Tel Aviv office

American venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners opened its first international office in Tel Aviv on Monday, seeking to deepen its presence in the Israeli tech and software ecosystem.



The New York-headquartered firm, which boasts over $20 billion of assets under its management, has already invested more than $700m. in Israeli companies.

Insight currently has 15 active investments in the country, including in application security solution CheckMarx, content creation app developer Lighticks and digital adoption platform WalkMe. The firm also led Wix's Series-D funding round of $40m. in 2011, prior to going public on Nasdaq in November 2013."As growth investors, we are excited about the opportunity to build a deeper presence in Israel, one of the most advanced tech ecosystems with a thriving R&D community," said Insight Partners’ founder Jeff Horing."We are committed to bringing our software expertise to Israel's vibrant, innovative environment, and partnering with the next generation of category winners."According to a recent report by non-profit Start-Up Nation Central, more than 430 professional investors have a permanent presence in Israel, almost one-quarter (23%) of which are non-Israeli.Firms combining both venture capital and private equity investing, including Insight Partners, participated in 12% of all deals with Israeli companies during 2018.

