New bill would limit media reporting on probes of public figures

A new bill by Likud MK Miki Zohar seeks to make it illegal for the media to report on investigations of elected officials without the Attorney-General’s permission, Channel 2 News reported Sunday.



The legislation is one in a series of proposals by Likud lawmakers that could be helpful to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he undergoes multiple investigations into his alleged corruption, among them, a bill that would outlaw investigations by a sitting prime minister and a law limiting the police’s ability to announce its recommendations whether or not to indict elected officials.





Zohar’s bill states that the media may not report on a newly-opened investigation into a public figure without permission.The Likud MK argued that, otherwise, the media can “sully a politician’s good name without proof of guilt.”Meanwhile, state witness Nir Hefetz told police investigators that Netanyahu acted under pressure from his wife Sara and son Yair in placing metal detectors at the Temple Mount last year, according to a report by Yediot Ahronot on Sunday.According to the report, investigators asked Hefetz, a former media advisor to Netanyahu who has already testified on Cases 1000, 2000 and 4000, about his familiarity with the decision to place metal detectors at entry points to Al-Aksa mosque compound. The magnetometers were installed after two police officers were fatally shot on July 14, triggering deadly clashes between Israelis and Palestinians. The placement of the metal detectors at the holy site sparked widespread outrage across the Muslim world.According to Yediot Ahronot, investigators also questioned Hefetz over his knowledge of the crisis between Israel and Jordan which lasted half a year after two Jordanians were killed at the Israeli Embassy compound in Amman in July 2017.Hefetz reportedly claimed that the prime minister acted on these issues under the pressure of his son and his wife, and contrary to the position of security officials; he also said that these incidents were what led him to leave his job at the Prime Minister’s Office.The Prime Minister's Office said in response to the report: "This never happened. Contrary to this strange claim, the prime minister is the only one one makes decision on matters of state and not his family."Police are set to question Netanyahu for the 10th time on June 12, after Hefetz provided new information in Case 4000, also known as the “Bezeq Affair.”