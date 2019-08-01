New exhibit about Albert Einstein opens in Shanghai

Einstein exhibit opens in Shanghai .
(photo credit: HEBREW UNIVERSITY OF JERUSALEM)
X
A new exhibit composed of Albert Einstein's belongings opened Thursday at the World Expo Museum in Shanghai.
"Albert Einstein: Life in Four Dimensions," organized by The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, has handwritten documents, original pictures, personal objects and scientific theorems. The collection will be open to the public for the next three months before it will move to Beijing.
The deputy Mayor of Shanghai, Chinese Nobel Laureate Zhenning Yang, Israel's consul-general in Shanghai Dr. Eyal Propper and the Archives Academic Advisor Prof. Hanoch Gutfreund were all at the opening event.
Einstein was one of the founding fathers of the Hebrew University and gifted his personal items and scientific writings to the university after his death. This gave way to the Albert Einstein Archives.
The Hebrew University is excited about this exhibition because of the ties it is continuing to build between the school and the Chinese people.
"For years, our researchers have collaborated with colleagues in the Far East," said President of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem Prof. Asher Cohen. "As a leading institute of higher education, we have continued the legacy of our founding father, Albert Einstein, by becoming the world's leaders in innovation and entrepreneurship, scientific discoveries and technological development, and we thank our partners at Jiefang Daily for making this wonderful project a reality," Cohen added.
