New exhibit at Ben-Gurion celebrates Jewish Agency’s 90th anniversary

Since its foundation the organization has brought more than 3.5 million immigrants from all over the world to Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 7, 2020 14:03
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog and CEO Amira Ahronoviz (center) with subjects of the exhibit at Ben Gurion. (photo credit: DROR SITHAKOL​)
A new photo exhibition devoted to the history of the Jewish Agency was inaugurated at the Ben-Gurion Airport on Monday. The exhibition celebrates the 90th anniversary since the establishment of the organization in 1929.
“Presenting the exhibition at Ben Gurion Airport, through which millions of immigrants have entered Israel and millions of visitors from around the world pass through each year, is exciting and highly symbolic,” Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog said in a statement.
“In its tenth decade, The Jewish Agency is addressing major contemporary challenges facing our people in Israel and worldwide, including strengthening the ties between world Jewry and the State of Israel, acting as the voice of overseas Jewry in Israeli society, promoting Shalom Bayit (cooperative relationships) among the various streams of Judaism, ensuring the security and well-being of Jews around the world as they face rising antisemitism, and, of course, continuing to bring tens of thousands of immigrants to Israel each year,” he added.
Titled One to ninety the exhibition was curated by The Jewish Agency’s Global Brand Director, Elad Sonn. It includes pictures from different moments and places in the history of the organization, depicting both those who were part of its work and those who benefitted from it.
Between vivid portraits and black and white pictures, the images capture moments and personalities who embody the spirit and the development of the Israel of the past and of the present.
Among others, the photos depict a Hebrew teacher at the oldest ulpan (center for intensive Hebrew instruction) in Jerusalem, the first pioneers building Israel, a young woman who immigrated on her own and served in the army as a Lone Soldier; a child rescued in a covert Aliyah of Rescue operation and shlichim (emissaries) who promote Israel overseas.
According to the statement, since its foundation the organization has brought to Israel more than 3.5 million immigrants from all over the world.


