New law helps immigrants and diplomats with kids

Immigrants the last Ukraine aliya charter plane of 2017 arrive in Israel.
(photo credit: DANIEL BAR-ON)
A bill passed into law on Monday night, which is aims to help new immigrants and returning Israelis who have children and were born abroad.
Under the law until now, families with children born abroad could only receive three months of child welfare payments retroactively when they moved to the country.
Now, they will be able to receive up to 12 months, just like Israelis living in the country. The law takes effect immediately.
“The law discriminated against new immigrants and Israelis who were emissaries abroad for many years, so changing the law is historic,” said the bill’s sponsor, MK Yulia Malinovski (Yisrael Beytenu).
She said she had a “long and painfulstruggle” against the Finance Ministry to pass the law, but that ultimately “justice was done.”
Nefesh B’Nefesh called this new bill a welcome initiative will ensure that immigrants receive stipends for their children from the moment they declare citizenship and without any unnecessary delays.
“We are thrilled that the rights and needs of olim [new immigrants] are being taken into consideration and hope to continue to see similar initiatives in the future,” said Nefesh B’Nefesh spokeswoman Yael Katsman.