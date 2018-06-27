New legislation would minimize liability in food donations

Leket Israel volunteers gather food..
(photo credit: COURTESY LEKET ISRAEL)
Proposed legislation that would salvage some of Israel’s food waste received the Knesset Labor, Welfare and Health Committee’s approval for a first reading Tuesday.
This proposal aims to promote food donation while preventing donors from civil and criminal liability. It echoes the United States’ Bill Emerson Food Donation Act and Good Samaritan Law. Passed in 1996, that law minimizes donor liability to only cases of gross negligence.
A bill with the same purpose was submitted to the Knesset three years ago, but was stalled in the Ministry of Justice. Donations are often not made due to fear of prosecution, according to a press release from Leket Israel, a food recovery organization.
If passed, this legislation would not fully absolve the donor from liability as it covers only those who have donated in good faith and met certain food requirements.
Leket Israel found in its “Report on Food Waste and Rescue in Israel” that 2.3 million tons of food are wasted, which costs NIS 19.5 billion (about $5.2 billion) and 1.1 million tons of that waste are salvageable, which are worth NIS 7 billion (about $1.9 billion).
“One of the basic principles of Jewish tradition is the principle of ‘Ba’al Tashchit- don’t waste,’” MK Orly Levy Abekasis said in the press release. “There is no reason to destroy good quality food when there are hungry families in Israel.”
MK Hilik Bar called this legislation “a critical step.”
“The proposed legislation corrects an injustice caused by a lack of thought in bureaucracy in Israel,” he said. “With this law, we reduce the bureaucratic barrier and strengthen the social justice of the State of Israel. This legislation minimizes social gaps and brings food to those hungry for bread.”
This legislation was propose through cooperation with Leket Israel, which is a non-profit that rescues fresh, perishable food that would otherwise be waste from hotels, farms, corporate cafeterias and military bases to provide relief to those living below the poverty line.
“The national need for legislation is critical, especially in light of the harsh statistics that 18.7% of Israel’s population is living in food insecurity,” Leket Israel CEO Gidi Kroch said. “Today at the Knesset, we saw an important step forward in this legislation becoming a reality.”