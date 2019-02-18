New museum to honor Jewish World War II fighters to open in Latrun

A simulation of the upcoming Latrun museum of the WW2 Jewish fighter .
As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finds himself in a diplomatic conflict with Poland over the history of the Holocaust, his administration confirmed on Sunday that a new museum honoring Jewish fighters during World War II will be opened in Latrun.
The strategic Latrun hilltop was captured by Israel from Arab forces during its War of Independence in 1948 and sits on the main highway between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Ze'ev Elkin expressed his pride in leading the decision, which will allow the museum to be completed and "immortalize the heroism of Jewish fighters in the allied forces that contributed to the war effort in defeating Nazi Germany."
Alongside Jewish soldiers in the American, Soviet and British armies - the museum will also honor Jews who resisted and Nazis in underground organizations. From the Maquis
in France to the Polish Home Army and the Bielski Jewish Partisans, who fought German and pro-German forces in what is now Belarus.
The museum will be named after Chaim Herzog, who served in the British army during World War II and was the 6th President of Israel.
