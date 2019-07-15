New trailer for HBO's Our Boys, about 3 boys kidnapped before Gaza Operation

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

HBO just released the first trailer for Our Boys, the series about the murders that preceded Operation Protective Edge and, contrary to rumors that the show would only look at the killing of an Arab boy, Mohammed Abu Khdeir , it focuses on the kidnappings and murders of the three Jewish boys that preceded it as well. The series, which was created by Israelis Joseph Cedar, Hagai Levi and Tawfik Abu-Wael, will be released on August 12.



The trailer opens with the nerve-wracking phone call to the police by Gilad Shaer as he and his friends, Naftali Fraenkel and Eyal Yifrah, were held in the back of a car. It was clear to the police from the call, which was not released to the media when the kidnappings first took place, that the boys had been murdered by terrorists.

The trailer goes on to show that, as the police investigated the kidnapping and searched for the bodies, they knew only too well that all three teens were no longer alive. As detectives chased the killers, worried Israelis, who did not know the truth, organized increasingly large and frantic prayer vigils.Shlomi Elkabetz, who plays the police detective who is the central character, says, “The whole country believes they are alive. I fear the day after.”The trailer goes on to show the parallel storylines of a religious Jewish teen who feels that the killings took place because his faith was not strong enough and the revenge murder of Abu Khdeir.The 10-episode series is a co-production between Keshet International and HBO.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



