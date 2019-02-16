News anchor: Soldiers suspected of beating Palestinians 'human animals'

An IDF soldier maps out the home of the Barghouti brother terrorists .
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A news anchor for Channel 13 called the IDF soldiers suspected of beating Palestinian detainees "human animals," on Saturday night.
"When you send your children to the army, they are kids, you send them to the territories and they come back as human animals, and this is the result of the occupation," Oshrat Kotler, the news anchor said.
"I am proud of the IDF soldiers, I love them very much," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in response to Kotler's comments. "Kotler's words deserve every condemnation."
The New Right political party, headed by Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, said they would appeal to Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to bring Kotler to trial under the Prohibition of Defamation Law, according to Hahadashot.
"IDF soldiers are sacrificing their lives so that all of us, including Oshrat Kotler, can sleep peacefully," Naftali Bennett said. "IDF soldiers are our children and our strength, and Kotler's words are damaging to the good name of the heroic IDF soldiers and it is libel."
